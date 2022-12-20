Apple TV Could Soon Come to a Wide Range of Android Devices

Apple TV is one of the most popular streaming services currently unavailable on other devices. Sure, it is available on Android TV, but if you look at other Android devices, that is not the case. However, that might be changing soon as the company seems to be working on releasing the streaming service on a wide range of Android devices, including tablets alongside your smartphones.

Apple TV for Android is currently under work, Apple Music also getting an update on Android

If this happens, Apple TV will expand a lot more than it is at the time of writing. However, I would suggest that you take this with a pinch of salt because it is still a rumor at the time of writing.

Based on a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, Apple is currently working on a version of Apple TV that will be released on Android devices.

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.

Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022

The source also confirms that Apple Music will also be getting updated, so you should also be looking into that. Perhaps the most exciting thing here is that the source called the service Apple TV for Android and mentioned how it would be different from Apple's default service. The real question is that we still don't know how it will be different.

Sadly, the information is currently sparse, so we cannot confirm more details on Apple TV for Android, but it seems like the service might be coming to Android devices soon. It makes sense, too, because Apple, being a business, would want more people using its services. Considering the streaming service has some great shows and movies, I don't understand why having such a service on more devices would harm Apple.

Do you think a brand new streaming service on Android would make a good addition? Let us know what your thoughts are.