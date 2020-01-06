Apple to Switch to Randomized Serial Numbers for Future Products Starting in Late 2020

Apple uses alphanumeric serial numbers and based on the current format, it was possible to determine the date and location that the device was manufactured. Now, in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, the Cupertino giant has indicated that it is planning to update the serial number format to a randomized alphanumeric thread for future products. However, it will not be implemented as of now, and instead, it will start in the later part of 2020. So let's dive in to see some more details on the subject and what benefits will it bring.

Apple Will Switch to Randomized Serial Numbers in its Products Starting in Late 2020

As we have previously mentioned, Apple is looking to update the serial numbmacOS randomized alphanumeric strings. However, Apple says that all serial numbers that are present will not see the change and will remain the same.

Apple Might Earn $47 Billion Through 5G iPhone Production In 2020 Show Estimates

Apple already uses alphanumeric serial numbers but previously it has been possible to determine the date and location the device was manufactured. The serial numbers are useful to individuals who wish to see more information regarding their product.

The new format of serial numbers will pose more security as they are not decipherable. Henceforth, it will be difficult to breach and there will be a massive reduction in fraud. It's a great new part considering the device's security.

Other than Apple's plans to introduce randomized serial numbers, there will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the subject. CES is happening and companies are announcing and demoing the future plans of their products, for instance, L'Oreal announced its new Perso gadget that mixes and matches lipstick as per user requirement for different shades.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple's upcoming implementation regarding the new format? Let us know in the comments section below.