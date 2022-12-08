Apple to Replace The iPad mini Lineup With a 10-Inch Foldable Device by 2025

Apple launched the new iPad mini 6 last year with major design changes and internal upgrades. The device now features comparatively slimmer bezels and Touch ID in the Power button on the top. However, it seems Apple has other plans for its smallest iPad. According to a new report, Apple might be looking to replace the iPad mini with a new foldable device that measures less than 10 inches. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Could Ditch The iPad Mini Lineup Altogether and Replace it With a 10-Inch Foldable Device

The iPad mini 6 is a very capable device, packing Apple's A15 Bionic chip and better camera system. The iPad mini lineup kept the same design as the original model for a while, introducing only incremental changes with every upgrade. However, the latest design is more than a welcome addition as it takes elements from the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air lineup. However, The Elec reported that Apple is developing a foldable device that can replace the iPad mini lineup.

Apple is developing a foldable IT product that can replace the iPad mini lineup of less than 10 inches is still continuing, targeting 2025, the year after 2024 when Apple releases its first OLED iPad. (Translated)

The report mentions that the company will launch the foldable device a year after the first OLED iPad is released in 2024. If the report has any heft to it, we might see the foldable device that replaces the iPad mini 6 in 2025. The Elec also stated that the company has started developing a new 20-inch foldable display, potentially for future MacBook Pro models.

Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on Apple's foldable device to replace the iPad mini lineup as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us down below.