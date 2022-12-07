Apple Begins Development of The 20-Inch Foldable Display, Possibly For Future MacBook Pro Models

Rumors of a 20-inch foldable device from Apple have been surfacing online for a while. Today, a new report suggests that Apple has begun the development of a 20-inch foldable display, potentially for a new model of the MacBook Pro.

Apple Has Begun Development of The 20-Inch Foldable Display, Potentially For the Future MacBook Pro

Citing industry sources, The Elec reports that Apple has already begun the development process of a 20-inch foldable display. To be exact, the display will be a 20.5-inch OLED panel manufactured by an unspecified South Korean supplier. When folded, the display would come down to a 15.3-inch screen which is bigger than the display on the iPad Pro. However, it will be smaller compared to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Given that the screen size is in its early 20 inches when unfolded, the project product is likely to be in a form close to a MacBook (laptop). Assuming a 20-inch product is 20.25 inches, it will be 15.3 inches in size when folded. The currently available Apple MacBook Series screen sizes are mid-to-late 10 inches, and the iPad (tablet) series screen sizes are between less than 10 inches and early 10 inches.

The report also mentions that Apple plans to commercially launch the device with a 20-inch foldable display in 2026 or 2027. However, the company would make sure that the iPad and Mac switch to the OLED screen ahead of its foldable device. At this point, only the Apple Watch and high-end iPhone models feature OLED panels while the rest of the products come with LCD screens.

Take note, this is not the first time that we are hearing details on a 20-inch foldable display from Apple. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt since the final word rests with the company.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you curious to know how Apple would position the 20-inch foldable MacBook in the market? Let us know in the comments down below.