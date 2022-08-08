Apple to Ditch M1 Series of Chips in Favor of M2 and M2 Pro Options for Upcoming Mac Mini

Apple announced its new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in June at its WWDC 2022 event. The new chip features enhanced CPU and GPU performance against its predecessor while being more power efficient. The company is now working on more powerful chip variants for its future Macs. It was previously reported that Apple would equip the upcoming Mac mini models with M1 Pro chips. Now, the company is expected to power the new Mac mini with the new M2 and M2 Pro chips. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's M1 Pro Mac mini Scrapped In Favor of M2 and M2 Pro Chips

In his latest Power On newsletter, analyst Mark Gurman suggests that Apple previously worked on a version Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip. The company intended to launch the Mac by the end of last year or earlier this year. It seems that the company is letting go of the M1 Pro chip for the Mac mini and replacing it with M2 and M2 Pro chips.

Apple has been working on a new model of the Mac mini for a while. The machine was last updated in November 2020 but the high-end model is still available with an Intel chip. Apple is gradually working to transition from Intel to its custom silicon and it is working on a model with an even more powerful processor than the M2 chip. The high-end M2 Pro chip will be potentially positioned to replace the Intel-based Mac mini from 2018.

It was also previously rumored that Apple is working on a new Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The company probably saw fit to ditch the high-end models in favor of the new Mac Studio that Apple announced at its Spring event alongside the Studio Display. Now, the company is expected to release a new powerful variant of the Mac mini with the M2 series of chips.

Be sure to take the news with a grain of salt since the final word rests with Apple. We will update you guys as soon as further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.