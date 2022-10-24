Menu
Company

Apple Reportedly Considered Launching a Low-Cost iPad With a Plastic Chassis but Decided Against It

Omar Sohail
Oct 23, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Apple Reportedly Considered Launching a Low-Cost iPad With a Plastic Chassis but Decided Against It

The ninth-generation iPad listed on Apple’s website currently starts from $329, is the most affordable tablet in the company’s lineup, and is made using premium materials such as aluminum. Despite a multitude of reports referring to the device as a low-cost model, it certainly is not made using ‘cheap’ materials.

However, an all-metal iPad lineup may not have existed as the company reportedly thought of using plastic as a way of bringing down that price further and competing with other products. It looks like Apple refrained from going down this path in an attempt to offer customers the best hardware it can manufacture, with the best materials available.

Related StoryAli Salman
List of All The Major Features Coming With iOS 16.1 on Monday

The Plastic iPad Would Have Competed With Low-Cost Chromebooks in Order to Make a Dent in Schooling Market

Apple’s team apparently discussed bundling a plastic iPad with a low-cost keyboard accessory and selling it as a single package for under $500, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. On the ‘Power On’ newsletter, the idea was to take the battle to Chromebooks, taking market share away from those machines and possibly making the iPad the new standard in the classroom.

“This is why Apple internally considered launching an iPad with a plastic back and plastic keyboard that ships together in one box for under $500. The idea was seemingly abandoned, but that was probably Apple’s only real hope of ever giving Chromebooks a run for their money in most schools.”

Apple’s launch history has only comprised of products that come bundled with chargers, earphones, or cables. Never was there a time when the company bundled an entire keyboard, which is quite the opposite of other companies such as Samsung, a firm that continues to provide a boatload of freebies for early adopters when it unveils new products.

Apple’s current strategy could revolve around creating a demand for customers where they believe that the product itself is rife with quality and that they should purchase different and pricey accessories to get the best experience possible.

With the iPad 10, which was supposed to be the ‘affordable’ successor to the iPad 9, features a starting price of $449, and to complete that experience of ‘replacing’ your laptop, customers need to purchase another Magic Keyboard Folio, which costs $249, along with an Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99.

Customers are not required to pick up these accessories, and some of them could upgrade to the latest model predominantly for media consumption while using a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard to get some productivity work on it. Suppose Apple had started providing a low-cost iPad that was made of plastic. In that case, it is possible this inexpensive material would slowly have made its way to other products in an attempt to target more customers, but at the expense of quality hardware.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple’s M2 Max SoC Will Be Available for Both 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro Models, Will Offer a 12-Core CPU, Other Upgrades

Should Apple start bundling better accessories with its products at a more attractive price? Tell us in the comments.

Products mentioned in this post

Apple Pencil
USD 89

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order