Apple Has Sold 2.32 Billion iPhones Since 2007, When Steve Jobs Announced The Very First Model

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs teased the press and the world that Apple would announce three new products; an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator. Catching them off guard, he said that these are not three separate devices but a single one, called the iPhone. Since that iconic announcement, Apple’s majority of revenue has been generated with this product line, and according to the latest statistic, the company has sold 2.32 billion units.

Samsung continues to remain in second place behind Apple but has sold over 2 billion Galaxy S units

Before the first iPhone’s inception, modern-day phones at the time featured smaller screens, physical keys, and the lack of a touch display. Shortly after the announcement, it did not take long for the likes of Google and Microsoft to create their own multi-touch-capable software, though Microsoft decided its mobile platform was no longer competitive, while Google’s Android OS is thriving to this day.

Since then, iPhones have only improved, but not without some controversial decisions along the way. Sure, the displays have become larger, there are a multitude of cameras that offer a boatload of functions, and the battery endurance is more than acceptable, but some decisions were not appreciated by many. For instance, the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack in 2016 forced Android phone makers to follow the same approach, disgruntling customers.

Last year, Apple started selling iPhone 14 models in the U.S. that came without a physical SIM card tray, and we are confident that in the years to come, this change will be adopted in other countries and by other smartphone vendors. This year, fortunately, Apple might finally get rid of the Lightning port, replacing it with USB-C for all iPhone 15 models. The first iPhone did not even have a Lightning port and relied on Apple’s proprietary 30-pin connector to top up the battery.

For all that Apple has removed from its iPhones, we have also got a ton in return. For instance, the company’s Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection features can save lives, and Qi wireless charging makes things so much more convenient. If you want, check out Steve Jobs’ announcement of the first iPhone, and tell us what your favorite moment during the unveiling was.

News Source: Francisco Jeronimo