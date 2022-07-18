Menu
Apple to Slow Hiring, Reduce Budgets for Some Teams in 2023 Due to Poor Economic Outlook

Omar Sohail
Jul 18, 2022
Though Apple is said to have several hardware launches planned for 2023, which includes introducing a periscope zoom lens to the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the first time, the technology giants plans to reduce both hiring and spending for some teams. This reported decision is the result of a potential economic downturn, which has devastatingly struck the U.S. and has forced companies like Tesla to execute layoff procedures in massive numbers.

Apple’s Ambitious AR Headset Launch Does Not Appear to Be Affected and Will Likely Follow a Scheduled Release

The latest information was published by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who states that Apple is not expected to bring this slowdown to all departments and that the AR headset launch will not be affected.

“The decision stems from a move to be more careful during uncertain times, though it isn’t a companywide policy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The changes won’t affect all teams, and Apple is still planning an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015.”

Another reason may have to do with the Russia-Ukraine war, which forced Apple to halt sales in Russia a while back. On top of that, the California-based giant has not been immune to supply chain issues, which is why it is also planning to shift production of its iPad range out of China.

Apple has not directly confirmed this, but there is a possibility the company is resorting to cost-saving measures on the M2 MacBook Air by using a single NAND flash, according to a recent teardown, due to this economic slowdown. Bear in mind that the decision to use a single NAND flash has negative effects on read and write performance.

The world economy is currently facing tremendous inflationary pressures. Global inflation is projected to increase to 6.7 percent in 2022, which is twice the average of 2.9 percent recorded during 2010–2020. Headline inflation in the United States has reached the highest level in four decades, according to a 2022 U.N. Economic Analysis report published in June this year. You can read the entire Bloomberg report by clicking on the source link below.

News Source: Bloomberg

