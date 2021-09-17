Apple Shares New ‘Guided Tour’ Video Showcasing What the iPhone 13 Models Are Capable of

Today, Apple has seen fit to share a detailed iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro guided tour that covers several aspects of the device. The new Apple video will allow you to make an informed decision if you are looking to get your hands on one of the latest releases from the company. Since the pre-order is now live for all iPhone 13 models, it makes sense to educate yourself before you spend your money.

Apple Shares Detailed 'Guided Tour' for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Models - Video

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models feature a lot of new additions which were previously rumored. All iPhone 13 models come with enhanced camera sensors, better battery life, and a smaller notch. Apple's new 'guided tour' video will allow you to make a better choice to choose from different models of the iPhone 13.

Uploaded on YouTube, Apple's guided tour video is filmed in the company's LA Tower Theatre store, showcasing a detailed iPhone 13 walkthrough. The video is seven minutes long and to be honest, it is very well made. Highlights of the video include the new Cinematic video mode, low-light camera performance, optical zoom, water resistance, and durability. Check out the video in action below.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to upgrade to the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro? Which model are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.