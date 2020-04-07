Apple Shares Instructions and Assembly Details for its New Face Shield Masks

A few days ago, Tim Cook announced that Apple has designed new custom Face Shields to help health workers avoid the coronavirus. Now, the company has shared a support document that highlights how to adjust and assemble the shields. The document shows instructions pertaining to the new Face Shields. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

Apple Publishes New Details for its face Shield to Help Health Workers Avoid Coronavirus

Apple's support document features a series of images and animations that show how to assemble the three-piece Shield can be assembled for a regular fit or with extra space between the mask and the face. Furthermore, the support document also highlights how the silicone strap is threaded to protect the shield and forehead band together and around the person's head.

Microsoft Releases Script to Help You Securely Fight COVID-19 with Folding@Home in Windows Sandbox

You can sterilize and reuse your face shield. It has been evaluated to be compatible with the following chemicals: 70% Ethanol

70% Isopropyl Alcohol

6% Bleach

3% Hydrogen Peroxide

The company has added a video that shows the assembly process of the Face Shields. In addition, the instructions for use along with sterilizing and reusing the shields. if you're interested, there is also a printable PDF that details the instructions that come with the shields' box.

We plan to ship over 1 million by the end of this week and over 1 million per week after that. We are closely coordinating with medical professionals and government officials across the US to get these to where they’re needed most urgently. We hope to quickly expand distribution beyond the US in both these efforts.

The paper copy also features a QR code and a link to make it easier for anyone to head over to the online instructions section. For those needing assistance, Apple has also added an email support contact.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know down below.