Apple Says US Bill That Allows Sideloading of Apps Would Wreck Consumer Privacy

The United States bills which would require App Store to make major changes would ultimately compromise consumer privacy through various means. Apple's Senior Director of Government Affairs Timothy Powderly sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee today highlighting the impacts of sideloading apps on iPhone and other platforms. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Allowing Sideloading of Apps Will Compromise User Privacy and Security and It Will Be "Nearly Impossible" to Protect Them

In the letter, obtained by MacRumors, Powderly stated that the bill would allow bad actors in the industry to take advantage of users through ransomware and malware. This is due to the fact that these actors could gain more user information compared to the boundaries that Apple has in place. In addition, he also stated that it would become "nearly impossible" for the company to protect the privacy of users from scammers. All of this would be possible if the bill was passed to force Apple to allow sideloading of apps.

This is not the first time that Apple has been pressurized to make changes to the App Store. The company faces pressure from regions across the world, forcing Apple to make changes in the platform according to their laws and market. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and Open Market Act will go up for debate in the United State and if the bill is passed Apple will be forced to allow sideloading of apps on iPhone and iPad. While this could cause the company to introduce alternative protection methods, user privacy and security will be compromised.

The bills put consumers in harm’s way because of the real risk of privacy and security breaches. In addition to making privacy and security protections nearly impossible to defend, the bills would actually allow predators and scammers to side-step Apple’s privacy and security protections completely. This circumvention is possible because the bills would mandate “sideloading,” or the direct installation of software from the internet in a way that circumvents the privacy and security protections Apple has designed, including human review of every app and every app update.

As for the company, it says that if the bill goes through, it will be a "big win" for bad actors and developers. These bad actors would have the option to collect and sell user data, putting "millions of Americans" at risk as they install apps and services from unauthorized sources. Moreover, it would pose malware and ransomware risks for users as well. The company also says that Apple can work with the Committee in favor of anti-competitive claims against it while still protecting user security and privacy.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments section below.