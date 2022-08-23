Menu
Apple Releases watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 Beta 7 to Developers – Download

Ali Salman
Aug 23, 2022
Today, Apple has seen fit to release the seventh developer beta of watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center on your compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV models. Scroll down to read more details on what is new in the latest beta 7 of watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

If you are interested, you can install the latest watchOS 9 beta 7 on your Apple Watch using a profile that you can install through the Apple Developer Center. Once you have installed the profile, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged and placed on a charger. Furthermore, make sure that your iPhone is in the range of your Apple Watch.

watchOS 9 beta 7 is one of the last betas and the final release will be available in September on all compatible models. watchOS 9 will bring new watch faces, updating sleep tracking features, AFib support in the ECG app, custom workouts in the Workout app, and much more. It is too early to ask what Apple has added in the latest watchOS 9 beta 7, so we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest build. See more details in our announcement post.

Other than watchOS 9 beta 7, Apple has also released the tvOS 16 beta 7. You can download the latest beta on your compatible Apple TV through a profile using Xcode. tvOS 16 will bring cross-device compatibility. This will allow developers to integrate Apple TV apps with iPhone, iPad, and the Apple Watch apps in order to unlock a new experience on your TV. The multiple user interfaces have also been improved adding shared keychains and much more.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to download the latest watchOS 9 beta on your Apple Watch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

