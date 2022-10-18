Apple Releases iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 RC Builds Ahead of Public Release

Apple has seen fit to release RC builds of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to developers ahead of the public release next week. The latest RC builds arrive soon after the company saw fit to announce its latest M2 iPad Pro and redesigned iPad 10. If you are a developer, you can download the latest release candidate builds on your compatible devices right now.

Apple Sees Fit to Release RC Builds of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to Developers Ahead of Public Launch

If you are a developer, you can download and install the RC builds of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 on your iPhone and iPad through the Apple Developer Center. Be sure to install the proper configuration profile and once you do so, the update will be available over the air on your device.

iOS 16.1 adds a boatload of new additions like Live Activities, support for Clean Energy Charging in the United States, Matter support for interoperability between smart devices, and much more. On the other hand, iPadOS 16.1 is also a major update considering the number of features it will bring to the table.

iPadOS 16.1 houses a new Stage Manager feature which is also available on macOS Ventura. Stage Manager is a new multitasking interface that allows apps to be neatly stacked on the left while the task at hand rests in the center. You can easily switch between apps with a clean interface. iPadOS 16.1 will add support for Stage Manager on older iPad Pro models as well. The beta has removed the external display functionality of Stage Manager for now but will be available later on. At this point, external display Stage Manager support is limited to the M1 and M2 iPad Pro models.

This is all there is to it, folks, We will share more details on iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest builds.