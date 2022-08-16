Menu
Company

Apple Releases iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 Public Beta 4

Ali Salman
Aug 16, 2022
iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9 Public Beta 4

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the latest beta 4 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 to the general public. If you are enrolled in Apple's public beta program, you can download the latest build from Apple's beta software website. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Releases iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 Public Beta 4 For Testing Purposes

Apple seeded the sixth developer beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 to developers yesterday. The latest builds feature a boatload of forward-facing additions that you can check out. iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta 4 can be downloaded on compatible iPhone and iPad models by installing a proper configuration profile from Apple's beta software website.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple to Launch 10th-Gen iPad in September With a Major Redesign Alongside iPhone 14 Series

watchOS 9 public beta 4 can be installed on your Apple Watch after you upgrade your iPhone to the latest public beta of iOS 16. To install the latest build, be sure to download the proper configuration profile from Apple's beta software website. Once you do that, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has at least 50 percent of battery life. Your iPhone should also be in the range of your Apple Watch for the new software to be installed.

iOS 16 Public Bteta 4 watchOS 9

Apple has also released public beta 4 of tvOS 16 with a boatload of changes. However, tvOS updates have always been minor in scale compared to other updates as far as forward-facing features are concerned. If you are interested in checking it out, you can install the tvOS 16 public beta 4 profile using Xcode.

As mentioned earlier, it is not clear if the new public betas add more features to the mix. Henceforth, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the new build. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your insights with us in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order