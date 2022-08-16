Apple Releases iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 Public Beta 4

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the latest beta 4 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 to the general public. If you are enrolled in Apple's public beta program, you can download the latest build from Apple's beta software website. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Releases iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 Public Beta 4 For Testing Purposes

Apple seeded the sixth developer beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 to developers yesterday. The latest builds feature a boatload of forward-facing additions that you can check out. iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta 4 can be downloaded on compatible iPhone and iPad models by installing a proper configuration profile from Apple's beta software website.

watchOS 9 public beta 4 can be installed on your Apple Watch after you upgrade your iPhone to the latest public beta of iOS 16. To install the latest build, be sure to download the proper configuration profile from Apple's beta software website. Once you do that, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch has at least 50 percent of battery life. Your iPhone should also be in the range of your Apple Watch for the new software to be installed.

Apple has also released public beta 4 of tvOS 16 with a boatload of changes. However, tvOS updates have always been minor in scale compared to other updates as far as forward-facing features are concerned. If you are interested in checking it out, you can install the tvOS 16 public beta 4 profile using Xcode.

As mentioned earlier, it is not clear if the new public betas add more features to the mix. Henceforth, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the new build. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your insights with us in the comments section below.