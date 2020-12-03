Apple Releases Beta 3 of iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, tvOS 14.3 to Developers – Download Now

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 3 of its upcoming iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta builds arrive two weeks after the release of the second beta. If you're a developer and want to test out the new beta, you can download it straight from Apple.

If you're interested in trying out the new iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 3, it is available for all compatible iPhone and iPad models. You can download beta 3 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air using an appropriate profile installed through the Developer Center.

iOS 14.3 is a major upgrade since it introduces some of the biggest additions that Apple promised alongside the launch of the iPhone 12 series. It will bring ProRAW format to the iPhone 12 series. A new search engine, Ecosia, that plants trees when you conduct searches, and much more.

Apple also seeds watchOS 7.2 beta 3 to developers apart from iOS 14.3 beta. The new beta can be downloaded on your compatible Apple Watch devices through the Apple Developer Center. All you have to do is download an appropriate configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center and then head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then heading to General > Software Update.

watchOS 7.2 is also a major update considering the number of major features it adds to the mix. It adds a Cardio Fitness feature on the Apple Watch to measure VO2 Max. It also serves as the launching ground for the Apple Fitness+ service, and much more.

Lastly, Apple has also released beta 3 of tvOS 14.3 for all compatible Apple TV models. The new build is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models and can be downloaded on the compatible devices using a profile that is installed using Xcode. As for what's new, we're not yet clear since tvOS updates have been pretty minor in scale in the past. Nonetheless, there are bound to be performance improvements and bug fixes for more stability.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.