Apple Refused to Refund $1,500 in App Purchases That Were Made by Accident

In a genuine case, Apple usually refunds in-app purchases that are made by accident. For instance, if an adolescent is lured into making purchases in exchange for receiving bonuses in a game, the parents are refunded the amount if they can prove the transactions were made against the individual's knowledge. However, one person who resides in Binfield, Berkshire, claims that Apple is refusing to refund her $1,500 for in-app purchases made by her sister.

Sister Reportedly Suffers From a Learning Disability and Is Unaware of What in-App Purchases Are

According to British newspaper The Guardian, a submission sent by a user ‘CS’ talks about Apple refusing to refund a £1,100 ($1,500) bill made in app purchases by her sister. The sibling apparently suffers from a learning disability and is unaware of what in-app purchases are.

“I recently found out that my sister, who has a learning disability, unwittingly spent more than £1,100 on 83 Apple purchases over four weeks. She enjoys playing word games and colouring on her iPad, but has no understanding of money or how in-app purchases work. Until last year, her husband managed her finances, but he died. Most of the transactions were repeat purchases of items called “bundles”. She has no idea what they are and hasn’t downloaded them, but Apple is refusing a refund.”

As you have read, most of the funds were spent on repeat purchases of app bundles, and according to columnist Anna Tims, who responds to submissions like these on The Guardian, replies that there have been several instances where children inadvertently racked up massive bills after clicking on in-game items linked to a parent’s bank card without realizing that the purchases cost actual money.

Tims says that there are parental controls in the screen settings that can prevent transactions from taking place and advises that she have these enabled on the sister’s devices. Though the advice will be headed for next time, the columnist has not provided a solution for the current problem at hand. Perhaps if CS were to explain to Apple in-depth as to how these in-app purchases racked up, the company might issue her a refund.

Assuming that does not happen, she will have to clear the balance, one way or another.

News Source: The Guardian