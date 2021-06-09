Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Platform Goes Official on 15th June

Apple has officially announced that they are launching their new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform next week. The confirmation is coming after Apple sent an email to the podcasters today and talked about how both the subscription and channels in the Apple Podcasts app will go live on June 15th.

For those who do not know, Apple originally planned to launch the Apple Podcasts Subscription in May. Still, they delayed the rollout to ensure that the creators and listeners are getting the best experience possible. Apple also promised improvements for the Apple Podcasts app itself following several issues that appeared after the iOS 14.5 in April.

Apple went ahead and shared an email with the podcasters, which 9to5Mac later revealed, and this is what the email read.

We’re pleased to share that Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will launch worldwide on Tuesday, June 15.

The email also included links where podcasters can learn about subscription best practices and guidelines. Apple has also shared some advice with the podcasters that will make their subscriptions and channels even better. For instance, the use of simple, recognizable, and legible artwork is good. Clear communication regarding the benefits offered and ensure that you are uploading enough subscriber-only audio that delivers a premium experience.

For those wondering, this is what Apple Podcasts Subscriptions are going to offer at launch.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be available to listeners in over 170 countries and regions in May. Specific software requirements for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will be shared ahead of availability.

Pricing for each subscription is set by creators and billed monthly by default. Creators can additionally offer annual billing, which subscribers can manage from their Apple ID account settings, now accessible from Listen Now. Listeners will also be able to access free trials and sample episodes offered by creators.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share a subscription.

Listeners will be able to access the enhanced Search tab with Top Charts and categories, new show and episode pages with the Smart Play button, and Saved Episodes on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3. Saved Episodes are also available on watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5. These software updates will be available next week.

The Apple Podcasters Program, which includes all of the tools needed to offer premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, is available to creators in over 170 countries and regions for $19.99 (US) per year. Creators can enroll in the Apple Podcasters Program today through Apple Podcasts Connect.

Apple Podcasts features more than 2 million free shows and is available for free on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, and other smart speakers and car systems.

Are you excited about Apple finally launching the service? Let us know.