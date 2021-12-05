Apple Planning to Launch Entry-Level MacBook Pro in 2022 Along With New Mac Pro, iMac, More

Apple is well ahead in its transition process from Intel and the company is further planning to launch new products. We are now hearing that Apple is working to launch five new Macs in 2022. This will also include a new entry-level MacBook Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch Five New Macs in 2022 Including a New Entry-Level MacBook Pro

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg states that Apple is planning to launch five new Macs in 2022. The new Macs will include a new high-end iMac with Apple silicon, redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip, updated Mac mini. a Mac Pro with Apple silicon, and an entry-level MacBook Pro.

Apple's plans will allow it to transition completely from Intel. While four of the Macs have been mentioned in the past, the news surrounding the new entry-level MacBook Pro stands out. According to past rumors, the entry-level MacBook Pro could be powered by the M2 chip which will house the same number of CPU cores as that of the M1 chip but up to 10 graphics cores. However, the news did not have any follow-up reports to corroborate Apple's plans.

To be fair, with the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the spot for an entry-level MacBook Pro has been diminished. Apple could work on two scenarios - to launch a new 2022 entry-level MacBook Pro or upgrade the MacBook Air with the required internals. However, it seems that the company will go with the prior.

At this point, the speculations are still young and we would have to know more details to paint a picture. Gurman also shares information related to the redesigned iPad Pro models, AR Headset regarding gaming, and an iPhone SE model with 5G capabilities.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. What are your views on the upcoming Mac lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.