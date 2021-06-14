Already available on Apple's own devices, Apple Music for Android has been updated with support for Spatial Audio and Lossless, as long as you are a beta tester.

Apple Music APK Beta for Android Updated with Spatial Audio and Lossless Support

Signing up to the beta is super easy and you can do so by going here. Once signed up, you will start receiving beta updates for the Apple Music app on Android.

The latest version of the beta app adds support for Spatial Audio and Lossless. When you play something on Apple Music, you will see a badge on the Now Playing screen telling you whether or not the currently playing track supports Dolby Atmos / Spatial Audio or Lossless.

Apple says that Dolby Atmos is available on compatible devices only. Your mileage may vary and there is a chance that you might not get access to the feature at all due to hardware limitations.

Here is the full changelog of the update:

In this update, Apple Music adds spatial listening on compatible devices, with thousands of tracks in Dolby Atmos available at launch. Other updates include: • Lossless Audio, a new way to experience un-compromised sound, with bit-for-bit accuracy. • Automatic Crossfade, a new way to listen that blends each song into the next for a seamless experience. • Search enhancements to library, which allow you to more easily find your favorite music with in-line search.

We highly recommend signing up for the beta APK of Apple Music right now if you want to experience these features before anyone else.