Apple Might Introduce Matte Black Color on Future iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch

There's no doubt that Apple files a lot of patents. We may not see the company working on immediate implementation but it's always good to see in which direction it is exploring. Now, Apple has filed a new patent for lighting absorbing matte black finish. According to the patent's images, the new finish will be implemented on a wide range of Apple products which includes the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and even the Apple Watch.

New Apple Patent Describes a True Matte Black Finish on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch

Apple introduced a matte black finish with the iPhone 7. However, while the color could potentially be similar, the one on the iPhone 7 did not feature light-absorbing capabilities. The patent was filed to USPTO titled "Anodized Part Having a Matte Black Appearance" and mentions details manufacturing process and the benefits of a Matte Black finish. There is no specific finish that the color will be applied to. As per the patent, the matte black finish can be used on metals, aluminum, metal alloys, and other material. What this means is that the stealthy matte finish can be applied on almost all Apple products.

The anodized layer includes an external surface that includes randomly distributed light-absorbing features that absorb visible light incident upon the external surface, and pores defined by pore walls, where color particles are infused within the pores.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 7's matte black color wasn't completely black for it would change when the light would reflect off it. Apple's patent, on the other hand, describes the matte finish as a true black color which is not that easily achievable. Manufacturers typically use different shades of black but not truly black and we presume the light-absorbing aspect of the finish will contribute to it. In addition to this, Apple is exploring how the dye particles can be deposited within an anodized layer's pores which will bolster the process of achieving a true black color.

Since the true black color is prone to reflecting light because it is glossy, Apple will etch the surface of the anodized layer with tiny pores. Ultimately, this will allow the finish to be matte and eliminate the glossiness.

As mentioned earlier, Apple files a lot of patents and it is not necessary that we see the end product right away. Moreover, it is not guaranteed that the matte finish on upcoming Apple products will ever see daylight. Henceforth, do take the news with a pinch of salt.

In our view, the matte black finish on the said Apple products would give it a stealthy look and feel. Apple has not yet introduced a matte black color on its products since the iPhone 7 and we would live to see it again. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.