Apple Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD (Certified Refurbished) Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Now

However, the products can be very heavy on our pockets, so discounts and getting refurbished products can be your best bet. Wccftech is going to help you in this regard and we are offering a massive offer on the Apple Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD (certified refurbished).

Apple Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD features

The Mac mini has a lot of capabilities. It will allow you to use all your old accessories while taking advantage of the amazing Intel Core i5 processor. You can enjoy all the built-in apps, edit pictures and videos, and compose music and so much more. This model offers better graphics than the previous models. Here are highlights of what the Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD has in store for you:

Turbo Boost 2.0: Increase your PC clock speed up to 3.5GHz when using processor-intensive applications

Hyper-Threading: Work on several tasks more efficiently

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000: Browse, stream & play in a smoother and more responsive graphics processor

500 GB HDD: Download & save all your important files in a generous storage

Model year: 2014

Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “A” rating. It may have very minimal amounts of scuffing on the case.

Specs

Color: silver

Product dimensions: 7.7" x 7.7" x 1.4"

Weight: 2.6 lb

Processor type: Intel Core i5

Processor speed: 1.4GHz

Operating system: OSX 10.13 High Sierra

Turbo Boost 2.0

RAM: 4GB

Video card: Integrated HD Graphics 5000

Display support: dual displays, 2560x1600

Storage: 500 GB HDD

Ethernet: RJ45 (Gigabit)

Wi-Fi (802.11ac)

Bluetooth 4.0

Ports: 2x Mini Displayport (Thunderbolt 2), 4x USB Type-A (USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1)

Built-in speakers

Operating temperature: 50 to 95°F

Model number: MGEM2LL/A

Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party

Includes

Apple Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD - Silver (Certified Refurbished)

Power cord

Original Price Apple Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD: $799

Wccftech Discount Price Apple Mac Mini 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core 500GB HDD: $399.99