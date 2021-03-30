Apple, Other Tech Companies Are Lobbying Against ‘Right to Repair’ Bill, Stating That Third-Party Shops Would Gain Customer Data

The ‘Right to Repair’ bill in the Nevada statehouse requires companies like Apple, HP, Honeywell, and others to provide third-party repair shops with the required paraphernalia to perform servicing activities on devices. This will range from parts, instruction manuals, and schematics to help repair devices costing less than $5,000.

While this would help reduce costs for the average customer while also increasing the reliability of these third-party sources, companies like Apple are not too keen on the bill passing and are lobbying against it. What is the reason for this move? Apple and others believe that third-party repair shops would obtain user data in the process.

Apple’s Trade Group Representative States That Opening up Repair Access Could Result in ‘Unintended Consequences’

The ‘Right to Repair’ bill will remove the requirement for customers to go to authorized dealers for repairs. This will encourage less expensive servicing of hardware and allow more repair shops to commence operations, resulting in fewer distances between your home and the outlet. While this option should make things a whole lot easier for customers, Apple does not believe it will have any kind of benefit.

If anything, Cameron Demetre, a regional executive director of TechNet, which is a trading group that represents Apple, states that his clients are concerned about user data being accessible to these third-party sources. He also states that opening up repair freedom could result in ‘unintended consequences’, posing privacy and security risks. Apple has attempted to make repairs in different countries possible by introducing its Independent Repair Provider program to over 200 countries.

This step alone will allow thousands of repair shops to gain authority and parts directly from Apple instead of relying on other providers. These repair personnel will also receive extensive repair manuals so that there is minimized risk of damage when fixing the device. It is unknown if this repair program will cause the ‘Right to Repair’ bill to be discouraged, but we will continue to update our readers in the future, so stay tuned.

Image Credits - iFixit

News Source: Associated Press