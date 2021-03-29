Apple is Bringing its Independent Repair Provider Program to Over 200 More Countries, See if Yours is in the List

Apple has announced in an official press release that its Independent Repair Provider program will be coming to 200 more countries.

Apple is Expanding the Independent Repair Provider Program to Over 200 More Countries and Regions

Launched in 2019, the Independent Repair Provider program has been available in the United States, Canada and Europe, until now. The purpose of this program is pretty straight-forward: allow repair providers genuine Apple parts so they can offer fully certified repairs to users with devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac etc..

Apple is Offering its Employees Paid Time off for Vaccination, Paid Sick Leaves for Those Experiencing Side Effects

If there is no presence from Apple in the form of a store, you can still go ahead with the repair with Apple's seal of approval using any of the repair providers enrolled in Apple's program. The repair may include screen replacements, fixing cracked iPhone backs and more.

The good news here is that Apple is expanding this program to over 200 new countries and regions and the company claims that the program has been received positively thus far.

The new repair program will be available in the following countries later this week:

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

Later this year, the following countries will be added to the roster:

Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Gibraltar, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Sint Maarten, Somalia, South Sudan, Spanish Virgin Islands, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre and Miquelon, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Wallis and Futuna, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

News Source: Apple