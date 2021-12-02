Apple Just Released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 4

Apple has just seeded the fourth beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to registered developers. The update is available over the air.

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 4 if Now Available for Download

You need to be a developer and the iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone and iPad in order to grab this update. We are assuming you do, therefore you can just go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the new beta from there.

You can find out everything that is new with iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 right here. But with today’s build, we are expecting nothing more than bug fixes and slight performance related enhancements. This sort of thing is absolutely necessary before the software is handed out to public.

We are assuming that Apple plans to release the full and final build of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 ahead of Christmas. While there is also a chance that Apple might not release it at all and instead drop the software after everyone is done writing down their new year resolution.

Apple has also released fourth betas of watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1. All of these updates are available over the air if you the beta configuration profile installed on your device.