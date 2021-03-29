Apple is Offering its Employees Paid Time off for Vaccination, Paid Sick Leaves for Those Experiencing Side Effects

According to a new report, Apple is encouraging its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and offering paid leaves for it, too.

Apple Expects Corporate Employees to Return to Office as Early as June, Offering Paid Time off for Vaccination

Apple does not have access to the vaccine therefore it cannot administer it directly to its employees. However, the company is encouraging its employees to get the vaccine from their respective state's medical facility and is offering paid time off for it. And those experiencing side effects after receiving the dose will also be given paid sick leaves, too.

According to Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. is encouraging employees to get Covid-19 vaccines by offering paid time off for appointments and paid sick leave for those experiencing side effects, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In the United States, all Apple retail outlets are open but corporate employees have been working from home. Apple expects to fully open as early as June. But only time will tell if Tim Cook's company will be able to meet that deadline.

