Apple Supplier BOE Is Facing iPhone Display Supply Issues, Unclear if Shipments Will Be Impacted

Apple has multiple display suppliers for its iPhone, but its plan can take a drastic turn if even one of them experiences production issues. Speaking of issues, BOE is reportedly facing troubles, but it is unconfirmed if this will impact shipments down the road.

Apple Has Reportedly Ordered up to 10 Million OLED Panels From BOE for the First Half of 2022

The report from The Elec states that supply issues faced by BOE is expected to impact production this month and the next. The Chinese manufacturer gets its display driver ICs for the iPhone display panels from LX Semicon. Unfortunately, LX Semicon’s production is facing all sorts of difficulties and is unable to reach its target. LX Semicon is also said to be providing display driver ICs to LG before BOE, which would again cause problems in the long run.

Due to this setback, BOE is reportedly dropping iPhone OLED panel production volume from three million units to two million units next month. If you do the math, that is cutting out potential one million iPhone shipments from the equation, and it is unclear if production will pick up later in the year. Apple ordered up to 10 million OLED panel units from the manufacturer for the first half of 2022.

Apple can ask Samsung or LG to cover up the disparity caused by this setback, so the technology giant has some relief in that regard. BOE was previously reported to overtake LG in iPhone OLED production in 2023, but if these issues persist, the Chinese firm can say goodbye to achieving that milestone. For the time being, the company is producing LTPS OLED panels for the less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

It is expected to provide Apple with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max displays too, so let us see if BOE can maintain those orders.

News Source: The Elec