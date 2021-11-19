2023 iPhone Lineup to Feature More OLED Panels From BOE, Surpassing LG’s Orders and Becoming a Threat to Samsung

With Apple completely transitioning to OLED technology for its iPhone range, it will not be surprising to see the 2023 lineup get the same treatment. However, where Samsung used to be the exclusive supplier of these panels, followed by LG, a new report claims that the manufacturers’ market share is about to take a hit thanks to the involvement of BOE.

Earlier, BOE Was Only Involved in Providing 10 Percent of All OLED iPhone Display Shipments to Apple

With BOE’s plans set in motion, The Elec reports that the Chinese manufacturer is converting three of its factories into OLED development plants for Apple. Research spotted by UBI claims that previously, BOE was responsible for providing Apple with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 panels and only accounted for 10 percent of total shipments. However, that percentage may go up significantly, to the point where the Chinese giant may overtake LG when it comes to providing Apple with 2023 iPhone display shipments.

The report also states that by Q4, 2022, BOE will expand to a stage where it will reach a manufacturing capacity of 144,000 substrates a month. Currently, its production capacity stands at 96,000. Samsung currently mass produces 140,000 substrates a month, which only means that BOE will pose a serious threat to the Korean giant, though it will need to keep up its display quality to keep receiving orders from Apple for the long term.

Back in 2019, we reported that BOE wanted to overtake Samsung as Apple’s biggest supplier for OLED panels, and if this progress keeps up, the Chinese giant will eventually reach its goal. The feat may take a while, and if BOE maintains its quality, it can easily retain Apple as a long-term customer. Other developments happening in 2023 is Apple apparently ditching Qualcomm and using its own 5G modem in the 2023 iPhones, though a different report claims that Qualcomm will provide the Cupertino tech giant with 20 percent of modem shipments.

Some changes are definitely coming in 2023, so keep your fingers crossed and wait for more updates.

News Source: The Elec