Apple iPad 4 Black 9.7″ 16GB (Certified Refurbished) Is Up For A Massive Price Offer – Avail Now

Owning Apple products is no doubt a luxury but you cannot deny the quality the company offers. The products can be pretty heavy on our budget so getting refurbished products is one way to get your hands on these beauties. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Apple iPad 4 Black (Certified Refurbished). The offer will expire in less than a week, so don’t waste any time and get your hands on it right away!

Apple iPad 4 Black Refurbished Features

This amazing iPad offers a 9.7” retina display and has a pretty decent battery life. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and 16GB storage. It is obviously a great portable solution for you to binge watch your favorite TV shows, play games and even do your work. This refurbished deal will allow you to get the product but only at a fraction of the price of the original. You already know it is a great deal, so invest this instant. Here are highlights of what the deal has in store for you:

16GB storage: Surf the web, download your favorite content & easily save multimedia files

9.7" Retina display: Watch your favorite videos in a spacious screen

Wi-Fi connectivity: Connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot anywhere & surf the web

5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera: Capture clear photos & record crisp videos

Siri virtual assistant: Use voice commands for a touch-free control

Model year: 2012

Refurbished Rating

Grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

Specs

Color: black

Materials: aluminum, glass

Product dimensions: 9.5" x 7.3" x 0.4"

Weight: 1.44 lbs

Processor: 1.4GHz Apple A6X

Onboard RAM: 1GB

Storage: 16GB

USB support: sync & charge (lightning)

Built-in display: 9.7" color

Display resolution: 2048x1536 (264ppi)

Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4

Camera: 5MP

Battery life: 10 hours

Operating system: iOS 6

Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party

Includes

Apple iPad 4 9.7" 16GB - Black (Certified Refurbished)

Cable

Power adapter

Tempered glass protector

Case

Stylus

Original Price Apple iPad 4 Black: $199

Wccftech Discount Price Apple iPad 4 Black: $134.99