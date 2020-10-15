Apple iPad 4 Black 9.7″ 16GB (Certified Refurbished) Is Up For A Massive Price Offer – Avail Now
Owning Apple products is no doubt a luxury but you cannot deny the quality the company offers. The products can be pretty heavy on our budget so getting refurbished products is one way to get your hands on these beauties. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Apple iPad 4 Black (Certified Refurbished). The offer will expire in less than a week, so don’t waste any time and get your hands on it right away!
Apple iPad 4 Black Refurbished Features
This amazing iPad offers a 9.7” retina display and has a pretty decent battery life. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and 16GB storage. It is obviously a great portable solution for you to binge watch your favorite TV shows, play games and even do your work. This refurbished deal will allow you to get the product but only at a fraction of the price of the original. You already know it is a great deal, so invest this instant. Here are highlights of what the deal has in store for you:
- 16GB storage: Surf the web, download your favorite content & easily save multimedia files
- 9.7" Retina display: Watch your favorite videos in a spacious screen
- Wi-Fi connectivity: Connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot anywhere & surf the web
- 5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera: Capture clear photos & record crisp videos
- Siri virtual assistant: Use voice commands for a touch-free control
- Model year: 2012
Refurbished Rating
- Grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: aluminum, glass
- Product dimensions: 9.5" x 7.3" x 0.4"
- Weight: 1.44 lbs
- Processor: 1.4GHz Apple A6X
- Onboard RAM: 1GB
- Storage: 16GB
- USB support: sync & charge (lightning)
- Built-in display: 9.7" color
- Display resolution: 2048x1536 (264ppi)
- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4
- Camera: 5MP
- Battery life: 10 hours
- Operating system: iOS 6
- Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party
Includes
- Apple iPad 4 9.7" 16GB - Black (Certified Refurbished)
- Cable
- Power adapter
- Tempered glass protector
- Case
- Stylus
Original Price Apple iPad 4 Black: $199
Wccftech Discount Price Apple iPad 4 Black: $134.99