Apple has just released its latest iOS 14.0 and iPadOS 14.0 for supported iPhone and iPad models. While there are tons of other reasons to make the upgrade, the iPhone maker has also fixed quite a few critical security flaws with today's releases.

Apple doesn't like to tag its security bugs with severity ratings, but take one look at the bugs below and you will know how serious they can turn out to be. From attackers being able to download malicious content to apps being able to see what other apps you have installed on your device, Apple has fixed some critical vulnerabilities with its latest release.

Here is the iPadOS 14 / iOS 14 security changelog

AppleAVD Impact: An application may be able to cause unexpected system termination or write kernel memory Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2020-9958: Mohamed Ghannam (@_simo36) Assets Impact: An attacker may be able to misuse a trust relationship to download malicious content Description: A trust issue was addressed by removing a legacy API. CVE-2020-9979: CodeColorist of Ant-Financial LightYear Labs Icons Impact: A malicious application may be able to identify what other applications a user has installed Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of icon caches. CVE-2020-9773: Chilik Tamir of Zimperium zLabs IDE Device Support Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to execute arbitrary code on a paired device during a debug session over the network Description: This issue was addressed by encrypting communications over the network to devices running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7. CVE-2020-9992: Dany Lisiansky (@DanyL931), Nikias Bassen IOSurfaceAccelerator Impact: A local user may be able to read kernel memory Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-9964: Mohamed Ghannam (@_simo36), Tommy Muir (@Muirey03) Keyboard Impact: A malicious application may be able to leak sensitive user information Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. CVE-2020-9976: Rias A. Sherzad of JAIDE GmbH in Hamburg, Germany Model I/O Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted USD file may lead to unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2020-9973: Aleksandar Nikolic of Cisco Talos Phone Impact: The screen lock may not engage after the specified time period Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2020-9946: Daniel Larsson of iolight AB Sandbox Impact: A malicious application may be able to access restricted files Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions. CVE-2020-9968: Adam Chester(@xpn) of TrustedSec Siri Impact: A person with physical access to an iOS device may be able to view notification contents from the lockscreen Description: A lock screen issue allowed access to messages on a locked device. This issue was addressed with improved state management. CVE-2020-9959: an anonymous researcher, an anonymous researcher, an anonymous researcher, an anonymous researcher, an anonymous researcher, Andrew Goldberg The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, Meli̇h Kerem Güneş of Li̇v College, Sinan Gulguler WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to a cross site scripting attack Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2020-9952: Ryan Pickren (ryanpickren.com)

For more details on what's new with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, check out the release notes here.