Apple Has Finally Terminated Epic Games’ App Store Account

Following the back and forth that has been taking place between Apple and Epic Games, Apple has finally gone ahead and terminated app store account belonging to Epic Games'. This should not come as a surprise to anyone as the company had issued the warning previously that it is going to do that on 28th August, and it has finally happened.

Which means that not just Fortnite, all iOS apps that Epic Games had on App Store will be gone.

Apple Finally Goes Ahead and Terminates Epic Games' App Store Account, Removing Epic Games' Apps

This all started when Epic Games released a new Fortnite update that circumvented the 30% cut that Apple and Google takes. Apple was quick to remove the game from the App Store, due to which Epic Games filed a suit against the company. It did not take long for things to go sideways, when Apple simply issued a warning that it will terminate the accounts belonging to Epic Games and that is exactly what Apple has done.

If you go over to the App Store and look for the game, you will see an error saying that this app is not available in your country or region. It is important to note that Epic has another account that is used to manage Unreal Engine and according to the court hearing, Apple is not to ban that account.

Apple did talk about how it will let Fortnite back on the App Store if Epic removes the in-app purchases, but it seems that it is not happening at the moment. Needless to say, if Epic Games had followed the guidelines like every other developer is doing so, Fortnite could have been playable on Apple devices.

But from where we stand, that is not happening any time soon. Do you think it was right to terminate the account or are they being too cutthroat in this approach? Let us know.