Apple to Launch New GaN Charger Later This Year, Will Support 30W Charging and Likely Have a Compact Size

Apple is usually late to adopt the latest technological standards, which is why where its competitors have already started selling GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers for various products and at various wattages. After a couple of rumors and no product launch, one analyst predicts that this specific charger will see a launch in 2022.

Apple Was Previously Rumored to Launch a 65W GaN Charger, but It Appears That the Plan Was Scrapped

A 30W GaN charger from Apple may launch later this year, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst states that the power brick will have a new form factor, which is one physical attribute that separates GaN chargers from the rest of the pack. In other words, such chargers sport an extremely compact size while delivering the same power, making them easy to carry in your pocket or stow away.

Chrome Now Has Faster Score Than Safari in Speedometer Benchmark

The company was previously rumored to be working on a 65W GaN charger, but that product never materialized. TSMC and Navitas Semiconductor were said to mass produce these power adapters, but as mentioned above, Apple never proceeded with a launch. A 30W power brick would mean Apple intends to limit these chargers to its iPad and iPhone lineup, at least for now, and in the future, it would likely develop higher wattage GaN chargers for different devices.

Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 7, 2022

In case you did not know, Apple’s first GaN charger launched last year, and it was the 140W USB-C power brick for its redesigned 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro. Compared to regular ones, this GaN is relatively small in size, which is exactly the point of bringing these power bricks to the market. It is not confirmed if Apple will bundle its upcoming 30W GaN charger as it did with its larger 16-inch MacBook Pro or if customers will have to purchase it separately.

Assuming Apple does not release such a product, there are plenty of USB-C-based compact and efficient chargers that will do the job for you, and most importantly, they will likely be more affordable than what the company launches.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo