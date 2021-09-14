Apple Fitness+ is Making Its Way to 15 More Countries

The Apple Watch Series 7 is finally official, and during the California Streaming event, Apple announced that it is bringing the Fitness+ to 15 more countries. Shortly after the Watch 7 reveal, the announcement was the most durable Apple Watch ever and had some noticeable improvements over its predecessors. Apple has not only extended the Fitness+ support to 15 more countries, but you are also getting access to a host of new features.

Apple Fitness+ is Now Available in More Countries and Has Become Even More Useful Than Before

Apple first launched Fitness+ in 6 countries, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The service is now available in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and UAE. First-time users are going to get a free one-month trial, and Apple is offering a three-month trial with every Apple Watch purchase. Apple Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premiere bundle.

In addition to announcing the expansion of Apple Fitness+, the company has also announced new features to the service that you can look at below.

Group Workouts with SharePlay

Pausing and resuming from any device

Enhanced workout filters

Guided Meditation

Workout to get ready for snow season

For those wondering, Apple Fitness+ requires an iPhone with an Apple Watch Series 4 or above running the latest watchOS version. The Fitness+ app is available on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. So, you can easily look at the variety of options before you start watching your workout videos. It is a subscription, of course, and will cost $9.99/month in the U.S., and the prices will vary based on the regions.