Apple Fires Senior Engineer for Allegedly Violating Company Policy and Leaking Private Information

On Thursday, Apple fired senior engineering manager Ashley Gjøvik for allegedly leaking private corporation information of the company. Gjøvik earlier talked on Twitter about how she felt the California-based giant was handling situations of harassment and other grievances at the workplace.

Gjøvik Also Spoke Against Apple When It Came to Surveillance, Workplace Safety, and More

Last month, it was reported that Apple never offered Gjøvik a proper solution to her grievances and has now terminated the employment for leaking confidential information.

“When I began raising workplace safety concerns in March, and nearly immediately faced retaliation and intimidation, I started preparing myself for something exactly like this to happen. I’m disappointed that a company I have loved since I was a little girl would treat their employees this way.”

A member of Apple’s employee relations team reached out to Gjøvik earlier today via email, telling her that the company was looking into a sensitive intellectual property matter and wanted to speak to her within the hour. Gjøvik said that she wanted to keep all communications in writing, so she could forward the conversation to the relevant authority, which is NLRB.

Apple’s employee relations team later responded that since she chose not to participate in the discussion, they would proceed with the information they had at hand and take necessary action, which would be cutting off Gjøvik’s access to Apple systems. The Verge later reports that the senior engineering manager received an email from Apple that she had been terminated. Gjøvik published the following tweet, showing proof of the conversation she had with the employee relations team.

Any bets if I get a literal knock on my physical door from #Apple today? pic.twitter.com/oFqw4VFaGi — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 9, 2021

Apple spokesperson Josh Rosenstock later provided The Verge with the following comment regarding the decision of termination.

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters.”

Gjøvik had also mentioned how she was uncomfortable with Apple’s privacy policies, which included letting the company access employees’ personal information stored on their devices and personal Apple ID. Meanwhile, the NLRB is investigating Apple following Gjøvik’s complaints.

News Source: The Verge