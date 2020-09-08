Apple Faces Yet Another Antitrust Investigation, This Time in Australia

In what seems like a daily occurrence, Apple is now facing yet another antitrust investigation, this time in Australia. Apple, along with Google, is facing new antitrust investigations based on its policies around the App Store, and Play Store, respectively.

Australian Competition & Customer Commission has announced that it is investigating Apple's App Store, and Google's Play Store regarding their pricing, data usage, and data sharing. The mobile market in Australia is led by the duopoly of the App Store and Play Store, and the investigation will dive deep into the experiences of consumers, developers, and suppliers.

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard gave a statement regarding the investigation:

“Apps have become essential tools for daily living for many Australian consumers, a trend that is likely to have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apps are, in turn, increasingly important for businesses as they promote, grow and run their enterprises. We want to know more about the market for mobile apps in Australia, including how transparent and effective the market is, for consumers as well as those operating in the market. We will also focus on the extent of competition between the major online app stores, and how they compete for app sales with other app providers.”

Consumers and developers will be able to share their experiences by filling out the questionnaire available on the ACCC website. The last date for submission is October 2.

The investigation is part of a 5-year inquiry by the ACCC into Australia's markets for the supply of digital platform services. The inquiry report will examine various digital platform services, advertising services, and data brokers.

Apple has been facing antitrust investigations around the world for its App Store policies and pricing. Investigations in the United States, Korea, Japan, Italy, and other European countries have already been announced, with Google Play Store also being investigated in a few parts of the world.

