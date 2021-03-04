Apple Faces Antitrust Charges in EU in Dispute with Spotify

In 2019, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission; the complained suggested that Apple enforces App Store rules that "purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience," Spotify also accused the company of being a player as well as a referee, which basically suggested that the company is deliberately causing disadvantage to other app developers.

Apple Cannot Seem to Catch a Break Against Different Companies.

Spotify even went into particulars and talked about how Apple's 30 percent commission on App Store purchases, including in-app subscription, forces the streaming service to charge existing subscribers $12.99 a month for their premium plan on the App Store. So that Spotify could collect the $9.99 a month it usually charges.

Spotify claims that this gives the Cupertino giant an "unfair advantage" since Spotify cannot fairly compete with Apple Music's basic $9.99 per month price. If Spotify decided against collecting the payments via the App Store, the company purportedly "applies a series of technical and experience-limiting restrictions" on Spotify. It also claims that Apple was "locking Spotify and other competitors out of services such as Siri, Homepod, and Apple Watch," which automatically made Apple Music a more attractive option for the subscribers.

There seems to be a significant advancement in the antitrust case, and Apple looks to be in the center of it as it has been hit with charges by the European Commission, which suggests that the company has likely been found to have taken part in anti-competitive and antitrust behavior and is in violation of the EU's antitrust rules. The EU is now actively preparing a charge sheet against the Cupertino giant, and according to the sources who have spoken to Reuters, this charge sheet could be sent to Apple before the summer.

This is not the first time the company has found itself in hot waters. We only heard about how Apple vs. Epic Games case is finally going to court over a similar issue with a 30 percent payment cut.

You can read all about Spotify's claims against Apple here.