Apple’s Eddy Cue Wanted to Bring iMessage to Android in 2013, According to New Deposition, but Decision Got Overruled

A new deposition has revealed that an Apple executive, Eddy Cue wanted to bring the company’s iMessage service to Android as early as 2013. These fresh set of details are just a part of the Epic Games lawsuit, which argues that Apple’s iOS App Store’s exclusivity element means using its power for unjust means.

Earlier, Apple Executive Phil Schiller Said Bringing iMessage to Android Will Bring More Harm Than Good

The latest deposition, which was spotted by The Verge, reveals an email exchange happening between Eddy Cue, and the senior VP of software engineering, Craig Federighi. The conversation took place between April 7 and April 8 of 2013, where Cue stated the following.

“We really need to bring iMessage to Android. I have had a couple of people investigating this but we should go full speed and make this an official project.”

In response, Federighi said.

“In the absence of a strategy to become the primary messaging service for [the] bulk of cell phone users, I am concerned [that] iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove an obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones.”

The decision to bring iMessage to Android was later overruled by executives, with Phil Schiller stating in 2016 that bringing the service to Google’s mobile OS would do more harm than good. When Cue was asked by the questioner if Schiller’s stance on iMessage was the deciding factor, he declined to point fingers at Schiller.

“Yeah ... I mean, obviously he didn't think we should do it, and we didn't do it, so you could say he prevailed. But I don't think he was instrumental in that decision.”

The deposition was made public on Tuesday, which is about a week before the Epic Games v. Apple trial set to take place on May 3. That little bit which talks about the refusal to bring iMessage to Android might have an impact on Epic Games’ arguments, which alleges that Apple uses its power on the App Store to stifle or eliminate competition.

You can check out the entire document here and let us know down in the comments on what you think.

