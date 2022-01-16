Apple Considered and Prototyped a Battery-Powered HomePod Years Ago

Apple recently discontinued its Beats Pill+, its last battery-powered speaker. However, it has been revealed that Apple once considered and prototyped a battery-powered HomePod. Currently, the HomePod and HomePod mini can only be used when plugged in. It would have been nice to have a battery-powered HomePod mini. Since it is small, it would have been a lot easier to carry over trips or vacations. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Considered Making a Battery-Powered HomePod Years Ago But Did Not Go Through WIth It

The news is shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his new Power On newsletter, suggesting that Apple internally discussed making a battery-powered HomePod years ago. At this point, the HomePod mini is the only speaker that Apple sells and it only works when you plug it in. As mentioned earlier, a battery-powered HomePod would have made a lot of sense due to its size.

Non-Pro iPhone 14 Models Will Not Get 120Hz LTPO Panels, Despite Earlier Report’s Claims

A battery-powered HomePod would have been easy to carry and manage. However, there is no news why Apple did not go ahead with it and Gurman says that he would be surprised if Apple launched one in the future under Apple's brand. Gurman also shared details on Apple's plans for its mixed reality headset, suggesting that the AR Headset will feature performance similar to the M1 Pro chip. Moreover, using the M1 Pro chip would offer enhanced graphics capabilities. Lastly, Gurman also suggested that the AR Headset will feature a price tag of more than $2,000.

Apple's HomePod has the word 'Home' in it which means the company wants users to use it as a hub for wireless controls. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the battery-powered HomePod and the AR Headset costing more than $2,000? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.