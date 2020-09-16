The Apple vs Epic Games' battle only continues and is getting more and more excited as the time goes on with the latest news pertaining to Apple claiming that the Epic Games' lawsuit is a publicity stunt. Apple is not a stranger to making bold claims as the company has previously stated that Epic Games had very little to lose because iOS is not a big revenue generator for the company, in the first place.

Apple vs Epic Games Continue as the Cupertino Giant Claims that the Lawsuit Filed by Epic is Just a Publicity Stunt

If you go and read the 37-page opposition brief that is filed by Apple to the injunction that Epic Games has been seeking, you can actually find some really interesting information. This is what it has to say,

For reasons having nothing to do with Epic’s claims against Apple, Fortnite’s popularity is on the wane. By July 2020, interest in Fortnite had decreased by nearly 70% as compared to October 2019. This lawsuit (and the front-page headlines it has generated) appears to be part of a marketing campaign designed to reinvigorate interest in Fortnite If Epic were truly concerned that it would suffer reputational injury from this dispute, it would not be engaging in these elaborate efforts to publicize it. From all appearances (including the #freefortnite campaign), Epic thinks its conduct here will engender goodwill, boost its reputation, and drive users to Fortnite, not the opposite. That is not harm.”

Not just that, Apple has gone on record and denied that Epic Games is losing a lot of money, simply because the revenue generated through iOS is much lower than what Fortnite is making from other platforms.

The hearing that is going to take place is to decide whether or not the injunction is granted, in the first place. That request, as per Apple, s nonsense. If Epic is looking to return to the App Store, it can do so by simply removing their own payment system. Apple has already said that they are going to restore the game the moment they remove the payment system.

Epic started a fire, and poured gasoline on it, and now asks this Court for emergency assistance in putting it out, even though Epic can do so itself in an instant by simply adhering to the contractual terms that have profitably governed its relationship with Apple for years. This Court was right when it previously ruled that “‘self-inflicted wounds are not irreparable injury.’”

Apple goes and outlines the defence against the lawsuit by mentioning the position that Apple does not have any monopoly position in the games market at the moment.

Fortnite remains widely available on Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Fortnite players who have previously downloaded the video game “will continue to have access to it on their devices and will have access to any available in-app purchase products.” Schiller declared.

It is very likely that Epic Games might end up losing the case as everything points towards the fact that Apple is doing what they would have done with any other developers. Epic Games has started a fire it is having a hard time containing, and Apple is still welcoming the back on the App Store provided the purchase system is removed. If you want to read the whole brief, you can do so by going here.