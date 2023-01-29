Apple’s AR Headset Team Envisions The Device To Be Worn All Day, Negating The Need To Carry A Phone

Apple reportedly has a grand vision for its upcoming AR headset, which is said to be called the Reality Pro. Apparently, the team behind its launch believes that it is a product that can actually become a revenue-generating machine like the iPhone. However, its high price tag and niche product label will likely cause concern.

Report reveals a high level of criticism for the AR headset, implying that it will not be a game-changer

With the AR headset scheduled to enter mass production in March this year, this is said to be the technology giant’s most ambitious launch to date. In fact, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has written in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple’s top managers believe that the Reality Pro could be worn all day and will not require wearers to log into their laptops or carry their phones any longer.

“Within Apple Inc., some of the top managers in charge of launching its new mixed-reality headset believe the category could ultimately supplant the iPhone as the company’s hallmark product. Internally, Apple has outlined a vision where a headset can eventually be worn all day and everywhere. It would replace the need to tap away on a laptop or even carry a phone. And despite the high price point of Apple’s initial headset — about $3,000 — some within the company believe that the first model will offer consumers a taste of that tantalizing vision.”

However, the high price tag might make it difficult for Apple to sell it in droves, especially when it is a niche product and tech companies are laying off employees left, right, and center as they prepare for an economic downturn. In that regard, customers might prioritize a little saving rather than spending $3,000 on a product that they might or might not enjoy using. Remember, the first iteration will always have some issues that will be ironed out when the successor launches after.

“Will that be enough to make the headset a success? That’s harder to say. While I believe the push into augmented and virtual reality could someday lead to the iPhone’s successor, there’s a real possibility that this first headset turns into something Apple hasn’t had in years: a bomb.”

Also, Gurman has this impression that the AR headset will not functionally be better than an iPhone or iPad in many tasks other than media consumption or FaceTime. Also, when the first iPhone launched in 2007 for $600, a lot of people believed that it was expensive, so imagine paying a large $3,000 sum for an AR headset.

“The initial Apple headset probably won’t be better than the iPhone or iPad at anything other than video watching and FaceTime, and I don’t think there are many consumers willing to pay $3,000 for that. That’s five times the cost of the original iPhone, which some people thought was overpriced back in 2007.”

It is expected Apple will make an announcement of its AR headset before WWDC 2023 kicks off, so we will update our readers when the product finally materializes, so stay tuned. Hopefully, the company will find success with the Reality Pro, which should encourage Apple’s competitors to take the same route with their own augmented reality headsets.