Apple’s AR Headset Will Be Able To Act As A Secondary Display For Your Mac, While Providing An ‘iOS-Like Interface’

Apple’s success with its first AR headset largely depends on its functionality. Thankfully, the upcoming head-mounted wearable is said to provide a familiar interface experience to potential buyers. In addition, it can improve their productivity by being able to become a secondary display for their existing Mac. Here are more details on how the device that is rumored to be called ‘Reality Pro’ could actually work.

An iOS-like interface for the rumored AR headset means it will provide features that users have already experienced on the iPhone and iPad

A boatload of information was published on Bloomberg surrounding on the AR headset’s functions and software features, but all these details were behind a paywall. Luckily, MacRumors was able to report the latest findings, stating that the device will support an iOS-like interface, providing many functions that users are already accustomed to on the iPhone or iPad. Apple may have taken the right step here because it would mean the operating system, which is reportedly called xrOS, would provide a familiar feeling rather than delivering a UI that is out of place.

The last thing the user would want when trying out a completely new product is to get used to the interface, and a slightly discomforting experience while using it may affect Apple’s potential sales. One useful feature of the AR headset would be its ability to become an external display for your existing Mac. We believe that after going through some form of pairing process, the AR headset can provide real-time image data of your Mac’s interface in VR, while also giving you the ability to control that interface with a keyboard and mouse.

There will also be a home screen with app icons that can be arranged to your liking. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the AR headset’s ‘major selling point’ will be its eye and hand tracking, which will be possible thanks to the large number of high-resolution external cameras installed on the headset. These sensors can analyze the wearer’s hands and eyes, negating the need to require a physical controller to execute other actions, such as gesture control.

Since the AR headset is focused on delivering both AR and VR experiences, users should be able to switch between modes through a Digital Crown-like control knob. Video calling is also said to be a huge focus for Apple, with Face-Time video conferencing capabilities said to be added to the AR headset. It is reported that the wearer’s actual face will be rendered in virtual reality in order to deliver those life-like interactions with others. With mass production said to start in March 2023, Gurman previously predicted that the AR headset launch would happen before Apple kicks off its WWDC 2023 keynote, so we will keep a close eye on things from hereon.

