Apple Announces Special Edition Beats Flex Earbuds in a Leopard Print

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce its special edition Beats Flex earbuds in collaboration with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. The Flex earbuds feature an exclusive leopard print that matches accessories and outfits from the brand. The earbuds will be available to purchase starting this Friday.

Apart from the unique finish for WACKO MARIA, the Flex earbuds are exactly the same as the ones that originally made a debut in 2020. The entry-level earbuds from Apple under the Beats brand are available for only $69. You will not find any high-end features part of the mix as the company has reserved them for the AirPods or the modern Beats earbuds. However, there are some common elements that you should know about if you are looking to get your hands on the new special edition Flex earbuds.

The Beats Flex earbuds are truly wireless and come with Apple's W1 chip for a faster pairing process with the iPhone and iPad. It also features support for Find My in case you lose them. The earbuds also come with Class 1 Bluetooth for a secure and stable connection with iPhone as well as Android devices. You will also find a built-in microphone and volume buttons for quick controls. As for the battery life, you can expect up to 12 hours that can be recharged with a USB-C cable. Previously, the company has also introduced three new colors of the Flex earbuds partnering with Kim Kardashian.

If you are unfamiliar, WACKO MARIA is collaborating with Apple due to the nature of its foundation in music. The slogan of the company is "Music is the trigger of imagination." If you are interested, you can get your hands on the new Beats Flex earbuds in a unique leopard print for $69 starting Friday, December 2. You can order the earbuds through WACKO MARIA's online store.

