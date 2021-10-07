Apple App Store Will Need Apps to Provide Account Deletion Option Soon

By now, we are all aware of how strict Apple is when enforcing App Store policies. Whenever a developer breaks one of the policies, the app gets rejected until they abide by Apple's rules. The latest policy from Apple does not come as a surprise.

Starting next year, Apple will force developers to include an account deletion option in their apps. This is, of course, the apps feature an option to create an account in the first place.

Apple's Latest App Store Policy Will Make Users Feel at Ease About Their Data

Apple shared this announcement yesterday on its Developer website, and this is what it says.

The updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June provided users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. We encourage you to review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline. Examples of this type of data include electronic health records, and sales and warranty records. Please also confirm that the app privacy information on your product page is accurate.

This means that starting January 31st, 2022, developers will no longer be able to submit new apps or updates to existing apps if they do not meet the new policy criteria.

This change is honestly a welcome one, as it will help users feel at peace that once they have stopped using the app, they can delete the account and never have to worry about their data being stored on the servers. This will also encourage many users to try out new apps without having to worry about their data being in the wrong hands.

As a user, I believe this policy should be a norm across all the apps, even on Google Play Store.