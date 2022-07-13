Apple and Jony Ive Are No Longer Working Together – Decades-Long Relationship Comes to an End

Apple's design chief Jony Ive left the company back in 2019 but continued to work as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm. Now, the partnership between Ive and Apple is over, ending a more than 30-year-old relationship, according to a new report. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Jony Ive and Apple Have Agreed to Stop Working Together After Decades of Relationship

According to The New York Times, Apple and Jony Ive have agreed to stop working together. Ive has played a major role in designing products for Apple which includes the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Macs, as well as Apple retail stores. When Jony Ive left Apple, he created his own design firm called LoveFrom and Apple was one of its first clients. He continued to work for Apple and contributed to designing the 24-inch iMac and other products including the rumored Apple Car.

After leaving Apple, the company signed a multiyear contract with Ive valued at more than $100 million. Thus, Apple became LoveForm's primary client. However, Apple restricted Ive from working on certain projects that were deemed competitive by the company. Apple and LoveFrom were set to renew the contract but it was decided otherwise.

Since Jony Ive's departure, Jeff Williams has taken control over Apple design teams. The industrial design is handled by Evans Hankay and software design is catered by Alan Dye. Other than this, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak has also played a major role in product design. Ive also stated that Tim Cook has little interest in the process of product development and that Apple's board is full of directors with operations and finance instead of technology.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.