US President Donald Trump visited Cupertino tech giant Apple's manufacturing facilities in Texas yesterday. Despite being on near opposite ends of the political spectrum, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and the President have stuck quite a rapport. President Trump often Tweets about Mr. Cook, and Apple's CEO is known to directly call Mr. Trump rather than deal with the president through third parties.

Mr. Cook has promised President Trump more jobs in the United States, and to that end, Apple announced a brand new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas on the heels of Mr. Trump's visit. Now, looks like POTUS wants another promise from Apple. Take a look below for more details.

Apple Begins Construction of New $1 Billion, 3 Million-Square-Feet Campus in Austin; New Facility Will Run on 100% Clean Energy

President Donald Trump Wants Apple To Expands Its Product Portfolio By Building 5G Infrastructure Inside America

Setting up 5G coverage in a country isn't easy. The network operates on different frequencies due to current bands being occupied, and as a result, carriers have to use different equipment. Small cells and Multiple In, Multiple Out base stations form the backbone of 5G infrastructure, and the US is shorthanded in this equipment due to the government's national security concerns surrounding Huawei.

President Trump seems to have an alternative to Huawei on his mind, and this alternative is none other than Apple. During his tour of Apple's facilities in Austin, the President had American 5G infrastructure on his mind as well. As a result, he asked Mr. Cook to consider constructing equipment to provide 5G coverage to American citizens.

The President believes that Apple has all the resources and expertise to make such a move. However, what he fails to consider is that the company is known for its tight ecosystem. If Apple-made 5G small cells and MIMO base stations support all devices, then it'll be the first time that the company will break its own rule. Additionally, choosing to manufacture the equipment simply for its own gadgets isn't feasible for Apple as carriers are unlikely to purchase the parts.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is also behind in the 5G race as it is yet to launch an iPhone that supports the next-generation cellular network. It missed the 5G train in China, and with iPhone sales not picking up, the company is investing heavily in services. Its shares closed at $263.19 today, just $4 short of a 52-week high. As Apple is looking to reverse the iPhone's decreasing sales, we've wondered multiple times whether its stock will continue to soar higher, or if it'll fall as it has done in the past.

