App-Based Remote Doctor’s Appointments See Major Rise Amidst Coronavirus Crises

During this global pandemic, we're all advised to stay indoors for our safety as well as for the people around us. The highly contagious virus made institutions and other organizations to transcend and shift to a work routine from home. Consumers, on the other hand, are increasingly turning towards applications that offer remote appointments for doctors in order to avoid being potentially exposed to the Coronavirus.

Remote Doctor Appointments See Major Rise In Order to Avoid The Risk of being Exposed Coronavirus

According to CNET, the doctors are recommending patients with chronic health conditions to make use of the applications for appointments. This is due to the fact that it will reduce the risk of potentially being exposed to the Coronavirus and hospitals and clinics are one of the prime locations.

Airbnb Changes Cancellation Policy – Seemingly Stops Refunds

Visiting a medical office and potentially exposing yourself to COVID-19 is a risky proposition for all involved. And as health care executive Kerry Palakanis told CNET’s Brian Cooley, that’s where telemedicine is filling a critical need. “For people with chronic health conditions, we don’t want them coming into the traditional health care environment and exposing themselves to COVID,” she said. “We want to keep them out of the system where they can stay healthy.”

There's no denying that physical presence is crucial but remote appointments are just as good. For appointment purposes, visiting a medical office and being potentially exposed to COVID-19 is a very risky proposition.

Palakanis, the executive director for Connected Care at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, says telemedicine is particularly ideal for follow-up visits where doctors are talking with patients about how they’re feeling and discussing results from remote patient monitoring equipment. Patients living in rural areas where a specialist may be too far for convenient travel also can benefit from remote consultations. And, of course, doctors are using the technology to prescreen people who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The digital realm is something that we should all be thankful for at this point. From video interviews and panel series to online classes, we're seeing a new trend of how people are connecting with the world. We will share more on users moving towards app-based controls due to the Coronavirus.

What are your views on the transition? Let us know in the comments.