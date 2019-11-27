If you’re a regular player of Apex Legends you probably hit the game’s level cap long ago, but starting next week you’re going to have a big new challenge ahead of you, as max level increases from 100 to 500. Respawn is also increasing how quickly it hands out rewards – now the journey to level 100 will earn you 59 Apex Packs (instead of 45) and the trip all the way to level 500 will net you a total of 199 packs. There are also new gun charms to be earned at every 100-level milestone.

Here’s the full rundown on the Apex Legends progression changes:

Player Level Cap Increase & an Additional 154 Apex Pack Rewards The Player Level cap has been increased from 100 to 500. Players can now earn a total of 199 Apex Packs related to Player Level rewards at the following cadence: Level 2 - 20: One pack every level (19 Apex Packs total)

Level 22 - 300: One pack every two levels (140 Apex Packs total)

Level 305 - 500: One pack every five levels (40 Apex Packs total)

You will continue to earn 600 Legend Tokens per level and per 18,000 XP at level 500 The net impact of this change is that players will now earn 59 Apex Packs from level 1 - 100 (up from 45 Apex Packs prior to this change). All players will be retroactively awarded any Apex Packs they should have received under this new system. For example, players who are currently level 100 will receive 14 Apex Packs when this system goes live. Players will now earn a new badge every 10 levels from 110 – 500 and a Player Level Gun Charm at levels 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500. Player Level XP Reductions Under the old system, there was a large increase in XP required at level 26. Under the new system, we’ve reduced the rate at which XP required to level up increases from levels 20 to 58. The net impact of this change is that the XP curve should be softer for new players, meaning they will get more rewards, faster through level 58. The maximum XP required per level will remain at 18,000 starting at level 58 (26 in the old system) and will remain constant through level 500. Gun Charms We’re introducing 36 new Gun Charms to Apex Packs. They will be available in Epic and Legendary tiers. Additionally, Gun Charms will now rotate through the Shop.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The level cap increase and progression changes go into effect on December 3.