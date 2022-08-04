Menu
Company

Apex Legends’ New Character Vantage Brings Sniping Skills and a Cute Bat Buddy to the Table

Nathan Birch
Aug 4, 2022
Apex Legends

Next week, Apex Legends will unleash its latest season, entitled “Hunted,” and the curtain has finally been fully pulled back on the update’s latest Legend, Vantage. As her name implies, Vantage is all about the long-range game, with her ultimate being a sniper rifle that marks targets for 10 seconds after they’re shot. That said, I suspect fans will be most into Vantage’s fuzzy bat buddy Echo. The little critter can be directed around the battlefield and Vantage can instantly jump to wherever it is, allowing her to easily get behind enemy lines or into prime sniping positions. Check out Vantage in action, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Meet Your Maker is Behaviour’s Stylish New Building and Raiding Actioner, Coming in 2023

Looks like Respawn/Respawn Vancouver have cooked up a versatile new option. Here’s a bit more information on Vantage’s abilities…

"Vantage has learned everything the hard way. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage can weather any storm. Accompanied only by her small winged companion Echo and forced to live off a hostile land, she became the ultimate survivalist and an expert sharp shooter. Meet the youngest person to join the Apex Games, Vantage."

  • Passive: Spotter’s Lens -- read tactical information on enemy squads at a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical intel like Legend name, Shield rarity, team size and range.
  • Tactical: Echo Relocation -- Echo is at the ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can launch herself towards Echo’s position and take the high ground.
  • Ultimate: Sniper’s Mark – There’s nowhere to hide from Vantage’s custom sniper rifle, which reveals enemies with its scope and with its ammunition: a successful hit highlights opposing squads for 10 seconds accompanied by a diamond marker, and damage scales up with each hit.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Hunted season launches on August 9.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order