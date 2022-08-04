Apex Legends’ New Character Vantage Brings Sniping Skills and a Cute Bat Buddy to the Table

Next week, Apex Legends will unleash its latest season, entitled “Hunted,” and the curtain has finally been fully pulled back on the update’s latest Legend, Vantage. As her name implies, Vantage is all about the long-range game, with her ultimate being a sniper rifle that marks targets for 10 seconds after they’re shot. That said, I suspect fans will be most into Vantage’s fuzzy bat buddy Echo. The little critter can be directed around the battlefield and Vantage can instantly jump to wherever it is, allowing her to easily get behind enemy lines or into prime sniping positions. Check out Vantage in action, below.

Looks like Respawn/Respawn Vancouver have cooked up a versatile new option. Here’s a bit more information on Vantage’s abilities…

"Vantage has learned everything the hard way. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage can weather any storm. Accompanied only by her small winged companion Echo and forced to live off a hostile land, she became the ultimate survivalist and an expert sharp shooter. Meet the youngest person to join the Apex Games, Vantage."

Passive: Spotter’s Lens -- read tactical information on enemy squads at a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical intel like Legend name, Shield rarity, team size and range.

Tactical: Echo Relocation -- Echo is at the ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can launch herself towards Echo's position and take the high ground.

Ultimate: Sniper's Mark – There's nowhere to hide from Vantage's custom sniper rifle, which reveals enemies with its scope and with its ammunition: a successful hit highlights opposing squads for 10 seconds accompanied by a diamond marker, and damage scales up with each hit.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Hunted season launches on August 9.