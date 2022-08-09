Menu
Apex Legends “Hunted” Season Starts Today, New Battle Pass Detailed

Nathan Birch
Aug 9, 2022
Apex Legends

The latest Apex Legends season, entitled Hunted, launches today. In addition to the new Legend Vantage, a King’s Canyon health-focused revamp, and a major level-cap increase, the season will, as always, offer up a new battle pass. The Hunted Battle Pass will offer a variety of hunting-themed skins and cosmetics for Wraith, Caustic, Bangalore, Horizon, and Vantage. These include new reactive weapon skins and some flashy skydiving emotes. You can check out what Respawn/Respawn Vancouver have cooked up for the new battle pass, below.

As usual, the Hunted Battle Pass comes in two variants, including a free one, that will net you a variety of older skins, Apex Packs and more. If you want to the new Hunted goodies, you’ll need to spend 950 Apex Coins for the Premium Pass. You can also spend 2800 Apex Coins to get the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, which allows you to skip ahead 25 levels.

Haven’t been keeping up with Apex Legends’ Hunted season? Here’s the rundown on the new Legend…

"Vantage has learned everything the hard way. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage can weather any storm. Accompanied only by her small winged companion Echo and forced to live off a hostile land, she became the ultimate survivalist and an expert sharp shooter. Meet the youngest person to join the Apex Games, Vantage."

  • Passive: Spotter’s Lens -- read tactical information on enemy squads at a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical intel like Legend name, Shield rarity, team size and range.
  • Tactical: Echo Relocation -- Echo is at the ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can launch herself towards Echo’s position and take the high ground.
  • Ultimate: Sniper’s Mark – There’s nowhere to hide from Vantage’s custom sniper rifle, which reveals enemies with its scope and with its ammunition: a successful hit highlights opposing squads for 10 seconds accompanied by a diamond marker, and damage scales up with each hit.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Hunted season kicks off today.

