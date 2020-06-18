Apex Legends Cross-Platform Play Confirmed For This Fall; Nintendo Switch Version Announced

Apex Legends is going to receive full cross-platform play support later this year.

During this year's EA Play, it has been confirmed that cross-platform play support will be coming to all versions of the game this Fall. The game is also releasing on Nintendo Switch this Fall, complete with cross-platform play as well. No footage has been shown, so we don't have any idea on how Apex Legends will run on the Nintendo console.

Assassin’s Creed Origins To Be Free To Play This Weekend On uPlay

Apex Legends Season 5 is currently underway. It brought the first Season Quest, called The Broken Ghost.

New Legend Loba has arrived to hunt for answers -- and revenge. Discover hidden secrets and rewards as you take on waves of prowlers in the all-new PvE Season Quest. Explore a Kings Canyon that has been transformed by Loba’s explosive entrance. Skulltown and Thunderdome have fallen into the ocean, while a dangerous new area, Salvage, sits in the newly formed bay. Season 5 introduces our first Quest to Apex Legends - a season-long search to find nine pieces of a mysterious artifact. Collect daily Treasure Packs in competitive matches of Apex Legends - max one per day - to unlock Rewards and new Hunts for the missing pieces.

Go on weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon at Night to retrieve pieces of the artifact. Brave the dangers solo or with your squad and make it back alive. While you can always join in on Hunts, you’ll only get the Rewards if you’ve unlocked the mission yourself.

Succeed in each hunt to earn more Rewards and unlock serial chapters that tell the Story of “The Broken Ghost”. What is this artifact, and why does everybody from the Apex Legends to Hammond Robotics want to get their hands on it?

Recover all nine pieces of the relic to unlock even more rewards, dive into the past, and uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.

Apex Legends is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will release on Nintendo Switch this Fall.