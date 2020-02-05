Antec Announces the Antex P82 Flow Mid-Tower PC Chassis

Antec has presented its latest mid-tower PC case in its performance series, the Antex P82 Flow. The case is an evolution of the P8 mid-tower, which keeps the interior designed around performance & airflow.

The Antex P82 Flow is the evolution of the P8 PC case, which is embellished with a white LED power-on light and stripe design of rich ventilation on the front panel.

This case's front panel offers a wide array of ports, and the white LED located on the top of the chassis, the front panel IO has two USB 3.0, and Audio 3.5 mm jack along with a 3.5 mm Microphone jack.

Extreme Cooling Configuration

With the stripe design for rich ventilation, the P82 Flow also includes three 140 mm white-blade fans in the front and one 140 mm white-blade fan in the rear. This provides adequate cooling for all of your components.

This case also offers fantastic compatibility with water cooling, providing support for up to one 360 mm radiator in the front, the top can support up to one 240 mm radiator, and in the rear, this case can support up to 140 mm radiator. The front radiator can support up to three 140 mm or three 120 mm fans, the top chassis's radiator can support up to two 140 mm or two 120 mm fans. The rear radiator can support either one 140 mm or one 120 mm fan.

Storage compatibility

This case offers the support for removable 3.5" HDD drive cages, which can free more space for cable management. For more flexibility, there is a movable 2.5" SSD rack which can accommodate two 2.5" SSD, and it can be installed at the internal or external side of the motherboard tray.























Components compatibility

This case provides support for an ATX, M-ATX, ITX motherboard, and this case has enough space to support a graphics card with a length up to 380 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 178 mm. The PSU support allows for a PSU length of up to 220 mm.

Pricing and Availablity

The Antec P82 Flow Mid-Tower PC case is currently listed on Amazon at $69.99, with a message stating to be in stock on March 3, 2020.